Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.59. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 113,117 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

