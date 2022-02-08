Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.41 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More