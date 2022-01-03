Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 37.00.

LCID stock opened at 38.05 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 10.00 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 42.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

