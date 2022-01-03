Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lucira Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com