Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

