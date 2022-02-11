Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80,802 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $220,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $334.35 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

