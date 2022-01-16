Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $491.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $523.00 to $491.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 15,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 143,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

