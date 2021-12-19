Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LITE opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

