Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.24.

Lumentum stock opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com