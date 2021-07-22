Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR): Price Now Near $18.18; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LAZR

Currently, LAZR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LAZR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on LAZR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, LAZR ranks 41st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LAZR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LAZR’s price is down $-0.41 (-2.2%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Luminar Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LAZR: Daily RSI Analysis LAZR’s RSI now stands at 62.4713.

