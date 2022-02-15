Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 173,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,791 in the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

