Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of LUMO opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

