Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $727.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

