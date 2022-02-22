Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Body

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

LXFR stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

