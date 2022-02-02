LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €880.00 Price Target at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €880.00 ($988.76) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €812.91 ($913.38).

Shares of MC opened at €732.20 ($822.70) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($292.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €709.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €678.87.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

