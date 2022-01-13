LXP Industrial Trust (LXP): Price Now Near $14.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LXP

Currently, LXP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. LXP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LXP ranks 139th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

LXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LXP’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LXP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. LXP Industrial Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LXP: Daily RSI Analysis For LXP, its RSI is now at 80.

LXP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

