LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB): Price Down $-3.27 (-3.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.02 (-1.9)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LYB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.02 (-1.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LYB has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LYB ranks 74th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

LYB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LYB’s price is down $-3.27 (-3.04%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LYB’s price action over the past 90 days.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (+79.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.12B (+21.7% Y/Y).Analyst expects EBITDA $1.47B.Over the last 2 years, LYB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has…

