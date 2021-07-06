Macerich Co (MAC): Price Down $-0.75 (-4.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MAC

At the time of this writing, MAC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MAC has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, MAC ranks 210th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MAC’s price is down $-0.75 (-4.01%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MAC’s price action over the past 90 days.