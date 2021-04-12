Macerich Co (MAC): Price Now Near $11.92; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAC

At the moment, MAC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MAC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MAC’s price is down $-0.24 (-1.97%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MAC has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MAC’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market