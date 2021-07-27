Macerich Co (MAC): Price Now Near $16.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAC

At the moment, MAC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, MAC ranks 135th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MAC’s price is down $-0.26 (-1.54%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Macerich Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MAC: Daily RSI Analysis For MAC, its RSI is now at 52.6316.

