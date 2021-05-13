Macerich Co (MAC): Price Up $0.69 (5.3)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MAC

At the time of this writing, MAC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on MAC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MAC ranks 85th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

MAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MAC’s price is up $0.69 (5.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MAC’s price action over the past 90 days.

For MAC News Traders

Investors and traders in MAC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Macerich (MAC) Q1 FFO Miss, Stock Declines on Y/Y NOI Fall

While rental collections remain strong, Macerich’s (MAC) Q1 results reflect a decline in mall occupancy and same-center net operating income.

