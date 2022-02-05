Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

