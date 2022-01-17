Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $445,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

