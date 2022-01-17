Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $528,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $73.40 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.65. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

