Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 92,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

