Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infinera were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

