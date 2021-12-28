MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI): Price Down $-0.32 (-0.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-0.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTSI
At the time of this writing, MTSI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MTSI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
MTSI ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.
MTSI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, MTSI’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.4%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MTSI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MTSI’s price action over the past 90 days.
<
MTSI: Daily RSI Analysis
<
<500 - Internal server error
For MTSI News Traders
Investors and traders in MTSI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
MACOM Transfers Equity Interest in Ampere for $127.7 Million
LOWELL, Mass., December 27, 2021–MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 mill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?