Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC): Price Up $0.01 (0.28)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MIC

Currently, MIC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, MIC ranks 48th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MIC’s price is up $0.01 (0.28%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MIC has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MIC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MIC: Daily RSI Analysis MIC’s RSI now stands at 50.

MIC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

