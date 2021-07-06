Macy’s Inc (M): Price Now Near $18.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for M

Currently, M (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.75%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as M has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

M ranks 70th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

M’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, M’s price is down $-0.49 (-2.63%) from the day prior. M has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Macy’s Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.