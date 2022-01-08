Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Macy’s worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Macy’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M opened at $26.36 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

