Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 30,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,265,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,615,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 234.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $12,693,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

