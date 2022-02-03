Madison Asset Management LLC Has $24.45 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2,791.7% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 163,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $193,834,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,972,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $251.26 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

