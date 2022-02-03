Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

