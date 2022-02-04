Madison Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.49 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).