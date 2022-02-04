Madison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $364.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

