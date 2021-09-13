Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL): Price Now Near $80.61; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MDGL

At the moment, MDGL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, MDGL ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MDGL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MDGL’s price is up $0.47 (0.59%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MDGL has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MDGL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MDGL: Daily RSI Analysis MDGL’s RSI now stands at 100.

MDGL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market