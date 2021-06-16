Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP): Price Now Near $52.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MMP

Currently, MMP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, MMP ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MMP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MMP’s price is up $0.12 (0.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Magellan Midstream Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.