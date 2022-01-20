Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com