Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,272,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $16,457,469.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

