Magnite Inc (MGNI): Price Down $-1.51 (-5.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.29 (-1.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MGNI

At the time of this writing, MGNI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MGNI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MGNI ranks 275th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MGNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MGNI’s price is down $-1.51 (-5.31%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MGNI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MGNI: Daily RSI Analysis MGNI’s RSI now stands at 33.7719.

MGNI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

