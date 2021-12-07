Magnite Inc (MGNI): Price Now Near $18.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MGNI

MGNI (Get Ratings)’s 18.0876 Magnite Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. MGNI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, MGNI ranks 177th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MGNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MGNI’s price is up $1.4 (8.42%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Magnite Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MGNI: Daily RSI Analysis MGNI’s RSI now stands at 71.7659.

Note: MGNI and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with MGNI declining at a faster rate than RSI.

For MGNI News Traders

Investors and traders in MGNI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

