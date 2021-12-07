Magnite Inc (MGNI): Price Now Near $18.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MGNI
MGNI (Get Ratings)’s 18.0876 Magnite Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. MGNI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Out of Business Services stocks, MGNI ranks 177th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
MGNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, MGNI’s price is up $1.4 (8.42%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Magnite Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
MGNI: Daily RSI Analysis
For MGNI News Traders
Investors and traders in MGNI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Why Magnite Plunged 34.8% in November
Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 34.8% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The programmatic digital ad buying platform delivered earnings results that missed analysts’ expectations, and also warned of soft trends and difficult comparisons in the current quarter. Adding additional pressure, high-multiple growth stocks were hurt when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the Federal Reserve may taper its bond purchases faster than expected, which would tighten financial conditions.
