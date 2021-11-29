Magnite Inc (MGNI): Price Now Near $18.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MGNI

MGNI (Get Ratings)’s 18.42 Magnite Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MGNI ranks 278th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MGNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MGNI’s price is down $-0.34 (-1.81%) from the day prior. MGNI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MGNI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MGNI: Daily RSI Analysis MGNI’s RSI now stands at 7.9208.

MGNI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

