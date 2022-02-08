Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Magyar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 342.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magyar Bancorp were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Featured Stories