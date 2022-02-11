Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

