Mairs & Power Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hub Group worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of HUBG opened at $78.97 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

