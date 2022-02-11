Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

