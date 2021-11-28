MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 668,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 675,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 248,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMYT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

