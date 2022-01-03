Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,906 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $251.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $253.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

