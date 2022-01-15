Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to 285.00 at UBS Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from 260.00 to 285.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

