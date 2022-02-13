Man Group plc Buys 391,523 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4,618.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 391,523 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.59% of Five9 worth $63,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 0.46. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

